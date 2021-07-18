Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,215,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.58% of CAE worth $48,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

