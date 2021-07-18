Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647,978 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.00% of Graphic Packaging worth $51,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

GPK stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

