Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.26% of Bank of Hawaii worth $45,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.