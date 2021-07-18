Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

