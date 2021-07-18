Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.60% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $50,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,245,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,184,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

