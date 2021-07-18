Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $41,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,545.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock worth $62,417,454. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $602.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

