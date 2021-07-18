Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.94% of RLI worth $47,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $117.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

