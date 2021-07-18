Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of The Allstate worth $45,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,436,000 after acquiring an additional 387,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $274,120.00. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $962,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.21. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.