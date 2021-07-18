Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,867 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.76% of Silk Road Medical worth $48,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $45.55 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

