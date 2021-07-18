Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,411,424 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.74% of Sotera Health worth $52,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.62 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

