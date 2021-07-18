Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 143,072 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,072 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.16% of NewMarket worth $48,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $67,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $203,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket stock opened at $310.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.63 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.