Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 176,029 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,029 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.50% of Shattuck Labs worth $40,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $964.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

