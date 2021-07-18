Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 184,597 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 184,597 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Cheniere Energy worth $42,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,904,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

