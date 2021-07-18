Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,100,270 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,100,270 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.29% of Cognex worth $43,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 192.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

