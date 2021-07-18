Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 364,402 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,402 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Public Storage worth $48,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $313.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

