Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 38,373 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $40,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.30 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

