Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 424,672 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 424,672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.45% of Criteo worth $51,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

