Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 61,418 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,418 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Corteva worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

