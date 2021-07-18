Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $43.40 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,491,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,404,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.81% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $817.13 million and a PE ratio of 30.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

PAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

