Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $6,835,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

