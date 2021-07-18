Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 216.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.