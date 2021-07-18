JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of JetBlue Airways worth $41,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 698,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,780,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

