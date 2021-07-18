Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $160,578.52 and $180,197.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.90 or 0.00825801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

