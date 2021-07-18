Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0009

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $188,951.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00798907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

