John N. Digiacomo Sells 2,300 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 441,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,749. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
