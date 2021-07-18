John N. Digiacomo Sells 2,300 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 441,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,749. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

