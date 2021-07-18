Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMPLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

