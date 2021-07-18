JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EchoStar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

