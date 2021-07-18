JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,572 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Entravision Communications worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.87 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In related news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

