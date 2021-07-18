JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Farmland Partners worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $381.49 million, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.