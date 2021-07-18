JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Position Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.71% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

