Juggernaut Price Tops $0.50 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $19.62 million and $879,064.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

