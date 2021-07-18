JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.07 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $307,400.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 532,041,735 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.