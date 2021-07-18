JulSwap Price Tops $0.0216 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. JulSwap has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $307,308.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00146896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.75 or 0.99658218 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 532,041,735 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

