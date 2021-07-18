Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 40.3% in June

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of JUPW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,726. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

