JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0415 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $93.80 million and $47.60 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00146508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.26 or 1.00466289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

