JustBet Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00100870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.76 or 0.99946667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

