K21 Hits One Day Volume of $251,854.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $251,854.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, K21 has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00806903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,931 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.