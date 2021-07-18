Kadena Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.29 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $48.29 million and $446,515.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00102955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00146741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,302.51 or 0.99629489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,758,320 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.