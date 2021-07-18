KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 39.9% in June

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,561 shares of company stock worth $24,293,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 101,848 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 650,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

