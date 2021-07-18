KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $50.75 million and approximately $256.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 213.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006318 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00094744 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.