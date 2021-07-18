Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $279.35 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $279.35 million and $35.88 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00012557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00238707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 138,913,533 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

