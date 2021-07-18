KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of KBR worth $43,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $86,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $38.65 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

