KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 259.27.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

