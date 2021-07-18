Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.62. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $152.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

