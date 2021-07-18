Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in June

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $$3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

