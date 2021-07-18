KickToken (KICK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. KickToken has a market cap of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

