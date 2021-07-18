Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

KCDMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 12,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

