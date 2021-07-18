Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,094,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 12,110,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

