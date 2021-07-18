Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,628 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 4.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 12,110,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,581. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,500 shares of company stock worth $50,094,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

