King DAG Achieves Market Cap of $16.05 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. King DAG has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $2,946.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

